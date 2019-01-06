Watching Double-Amputee Racer Alex Zanardi Perform a Driver Change Is the Ultimate Inspiration

Alex Zanardi, the most bravehearted soul to come out of racing in the last three decades, will be competing with BMW Team RLL at this year's running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona. The back-to-back CART champion, who lost his legs as the result of a 2001 crash, has been steadily recouping ever since while getting behind the wheel again, primarily in touring cars, before his appearance at the January IMSA season-opener. There, he'll drive the same car alongside professional teammates Chaz Mostert, John Edwards, and Jesse Krohn thanks to switchable controls such as hand-adjustable throttle and braking devices.

While BMW has made accommodations to the M8 GTE that Zanardi will be racing, he'll still have to switch out with other drivers throughout the race—an especially inspiring sight to behold, as shown by a video posted to Twitter over the weekend.