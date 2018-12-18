You Can Buy Your Very Own Dirt Oval Track in Florida for Just $799,000

Are you stumped on what to get the special hoon in your life for Christmas? Consider buying scenic North Florida Speedway, a semi-banked 3/8-mile dirt oval track in Lake City, Florida, for just $799,000. North Florida Speedway was built in 1963. The ad on LoopNet claims it's Florida's second oldest track, which doesn't sound right given that Daytona and Sebring are just a bit older. Yet it still has a long history of racing that you'd want to continue.

The track sits between Jacksonville and Tallahassee and routinely attracts 6,200 regulars who fund its operation and generate a net profit of $200,000, per the ad. The photos show a track that's still active and well maintained, such that all a new owner would need to do would be to keep the racing going. Two motor graders, two new concession stands with new restaurant equipment and a new 40x100 steel building are among the recent upgrades and some $400,000 worth of equipment that come with the facility. An on-site, four-bedroom, two-bath apartment is currently being constructed for the new owner as well.

