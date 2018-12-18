You Can Buy Your Very Own Dirt Oval Track in Florida for Just $799,000
North Florida Speedway has all you'd ever want in a dirt track: a long history of racing, profitable operations and a for-sale ad just before Christmas.
Are you stumped on what to get the special hoon in your life for Christmas? Consider buying scenic North Florida Speedway, a semi-banked 3/8-mile dirt oval track in Lake City, Florida, for just $799,000.
North Florida Speedway was built in 1963. The ad on LoopNet claims it's Florida's second oldest track, which doesn't sound right given that Daytona and Sebring are just a bit older. Yet it still has a long history of racing that you'd want to continue.
The track sits between Jacksonville and Tallahassee and routinely attracts 6,200 regulars who fund its operation and generate a net profit of $200,000, per the ad. The photos show a track that's still active and well maintained, such that all a new owner would need to do would be to keep the racing going.
Two motor graders, two new concession stands with new restaurant equipment and a new 40x100 steel building are among the recent upgrades and some $400,000 worth of equipment that come with the facility. An on-site, four-bedroom, two-bath apartment is currently being constructed for the new owner as well.
A dirt track is the perfect thing to get for someone with idle hands, as track maintenance is always somewhat of a dark art. Track conditions can vary wildly with the weather, and it's up to the track operators to make sure it's safe for use.
Of course, it can also be pretty relaxing to slowly pass over the racing surface with a big tractor, and all that work pays off eventually into a fun, loose surface to race on. There's a reason why the best NASCAR rounds are on Eldora's dirt oval: nothing quite delivers insane sideways action like good ol' fashioned dirt.
Wouldn't you like your very own dirt track to rip around whenever you want? Check out the for-sale listing here. We promise that Florida Man usually doesn't bite.
