DragonSpeed Announces Limited IndyCar Program for 2019 Season

American endurance crew DragonSpeed Racing will venture to the realm of open-wheel competition next season, entering five IndyCar events including the 2019 Indianapolis 500.

The team announced its move on Monday, confirming what has long been rumored in the IndyCar paddock.

“IndyCar is enjoying a major upswing thanks to the quality of the racing produced by the current regulations," said team principal Elton Julian. "The fans see it, the teams see it, the manufacturers and sponsors see it, and I think NBC saw it when they decided to take on the television coverage."

Additionally, DragonSpeed explained that it will utilize Chevrolet power in its Dallara-built DW12 racer. The lone entry will be driven by 33-year-old Ben Hanley, making appearances at St. Petersburg, Barber Motorsports Park, Road America, and Mid-Ohio in addition to Indianapolis.