Kasey Kahne's Retirement Goes Unmentioned at NASCAR Cup Series Banquet in Vegas





Bowyer’s tweet came Dec. 6 after attending a surprise retirement party thrown for Kahne by his dirt racing team.



Other recent NASCAR retirees have been recognized during banquets following their respective final seasons—Jeff Gordon in 2015, Tony Stewart in 2016, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 2017. The ends of some other drivers’ careers haven’t received acknowledgement at the season-ending banquet, but many others who saw their career curtains close in silence didn’t officially retire. Drivers like Greg Biffle as well as, possibly, Matt Kenseth and Jamie McMurray may wind up unofficially retired as results of sponsorship disappearances or loss of employment; they never made official announcements of retirement. Carl Edwards? He didn’t make it official until about a month before his first season of retirement, well after the prior year's banquet.



Kahne, though, announced his health problem-induced retirement more than a month before the close of the 2018 season. And Kahne wasn’t exactly a no-name driver who was only in the sport for a brief time. Kahne competed in 529 races over the course of his 15-year Cup Series career. He won 18 times, including six wins in 2016 while driving for a Ray Evernham-owned Dodge team. He finished a career-best fourth in the 2012 standings.