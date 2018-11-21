France Family Looks to Merge International Speedway Corp. Into NASCAR

The France family is looking to merge NASCAR and International Speedway Corporation, a group that owns multiple tracks including Daytona, Talladega, and more of stock car racing's legendary facilities. The family owns NASCAR as well as a controlling interest in ISC, and this move would join the two together as one company.

"In a highly competitive sports and entertainment landscape, a more unified strategic approach is important to our future growth,” NASCAR Chairman/CEO and ISC Board of Directors chairman Jim France said in a press release. "We believe the industry requires structural changes to best position the sport for long-term success and this offer represents a positive step forward in that direction.”

Collectively, ISC owns 13 tracks at which NASCAR's three national series race. Through its ownership of the IMSA racing sanctioning body, it also controls Road Atlanta and Sebring International Raceway.