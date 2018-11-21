Joey Meier Out as Brad Keselowski's NASCAR Spotter Next Year

"I started spotting back in 1998 on the superspeedways and road courses when they used to use a spotter on the backstretch of the restrictor-plate tracks,” Meier told Motorsport.com in September. "I was spotting for Martin Truex Jr. in 2004 and 2005 when he drove for Chance 2, and when he moved up to the Cup Series, I spotted for him in 2006. Around that time, I was asked to help spot for a young driver for Keith Coleman Racing, and that driver was Brad. When I worked with him, I noticed he did a great job driving for an underfunded team. I also spotted some for him part-time when he was with JR Motorsports, and then, I teamed up with him full-time in 2010."



Keselowski won three races in 2018, coming consecutively at Darlington Raceway, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He finished the season eighth in the standings after a fifth-place finish in the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 18.