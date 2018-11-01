Female F1 Test Driver Tatiana Calderon Says Women-Only W Series is a 'Step Backward'

Tatiana Calderon, the 25-year-old female racing driver from Colombia, recently made her own place in history by being the first woman to test a Formula 1 car in an official capacity since Susie Wolff did three years ago. After doing so with Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 at the 2018 Mexico Grand Prix weekend, Calderon admitted that she's working toward the top level of motorsport after competing in Formula 3 cars from 2013 to 2017. Throughout her career, Calderon has driven against men and believes that a mixed playing field is the best way to compete and improve, holding an opposing view of the W Series faithful.

The all-women W Series was organized by former F1 driver David Coulthard and a group of other motorsport professionals. It immediately garnered resistance from a portion of the racing community for its segregation of female drivers, something which Calderon spoke about with the German Bild newspaper.

"Well, it is definitely good for young girls to be introduced to the formula (type) cars, but for me, it would be a step backward. They use Formula 3 cars there, and I want to go to Formula 2. And I'm always measuring myself against the best," Calderon explained.

Calderon makes the point that women are already advancing past the performance levels that the W Series harps on improving. While she notes that what the new organization offers in terms of opportunity, including full funding for a select field of 18-20 drivers, is respectable, there are female racers like herself who desire for more mobility in the sport.