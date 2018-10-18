F1: Curb Installed at COTA to Avoid Verstappen Snafu Repeat

The decision to implement these curbs by the FIA comes as a result of the heavy criticism it fell under following last year's chaos. Verstappen accused others of getting away with similar moves and, given the crowd's enthusiastic reaction to the Dutchman's then-heroic maneuver, some felt it should've stood in his favor.

“I think all the fans loved [the overtake], it was a great move," Verstappen said to the press after last October's race. "They told me I was gaining an advantage [by cutting the corner], but if I was really gaining an advantage, I would be doing that every single lap—which I was not.”