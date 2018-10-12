Pipo Derani Nabs 2018 Petit Le Mans Pole for Tequila Patron ESM

Pipo Derani took charge of the running when he managed a 1:10.437 lap around the 12-turn course, besting the second place No. 77 Mazda Team Joest entry by more than a tenth of a second. The two prototypes will start on the front row of the endurance race while also being followed by their teammates, the No. 55 Mazda RT24-P taking P3 and ESM's No. 2 car reaching P4.

“It’s been awfully close, obviously, so anybody could get the pole, but Pipo did what Pipo does,” exclaimed ESM team co-owner and driver Scott Sharp.

Team Penske failed to repeat its pole-winning performance from last year but will begin from P5 with Helio Castroneves, Ricky Taylor, and Graham Rahal in the No. 7 Acura ARX-05. Filipe Albuquerque drove his No. 5 Mustang Sampling machine to sixth place, completing qualifying as the best of the Cadillacs.

Meanwhile, IMSA WeatherTech Championship contender CORE Autosport will start from P10 as Colin Braun couldn't follow up on his pace-setting performance from Practice 2 earlier in the day. Title rivals in the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac leapfrogged the CORE crew and will start beside them in ninth place.

BMW Team RLL Quickest in GTLM