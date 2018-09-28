Richard Childress Racing Promotes Daniel Hemric to Top NASCAR Series

Richard Childress Racing will promote driver Daniel Hemric to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series to drive its No. 31 Chevrolet entry in 2019, the race team announced Friday. He’ll replace Ryan Newman, who will leave RCR to drive for Roush Fenway Racing next year.



"Ever since I was a kid growing up in Kannapolis, I followed and rooted for RCR,” Hemric said in a press release from Richard Childress Racing. "I enjoyed competing against Austin and Ty [Dillon] years ago and we became close friends along the way. My dream has always been to race for championships in the NASCAR Cup Series. I have worked hard to get here, and those who know me and have supported me know I take nothing for granted. The time has come to take that next step, and I want to thank Richard for believing in me and providing such an amazing opportunity. I also look forward to working together closely with Austin and the No. 3 team during the 2019 season.”



Austin Dillion will be Hemric’s teammate next year. Dillion is the grandson of Richard Childress, the team’s owner and the 2018 Daytona 500 winner as well. Childress’ other grandson, Ty Dillon, races in the Cup Series for Germain Racing, which has a technical alliance with RCR.



Hemric is in his second full year of competition in the NASCAR Xfinity Series as driver of RCR’s No. 21 Chevrolet. In the 27 races, so far, in 2018, he has 13 top-fives and 17 top-10 finishes. He is second in the series standings heading into Saturday’s Drive for the Cure 200 on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, the second race of the seven-race playoffs.