Robert Wickens Issues First Public Statement After Terrifying Pocono Crash

Robert Wickens fell victim to a high-speed collision with IndyCar rival Ryan Hunter-Reay and the catch fence at Pocono Raceway in August, leaving him with injuries to his arms, legs, ribs, and spine among other physical damages. Wickens' team, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, has kept fans and the media updated throughout his recovery process and given, in short detail, general news of the Canadian driver's health status. However, since being transferred to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Aug. 30, there had been no update from Wickens himself—until Sunday.

Wickens remains in the hospital nearly one month after the crash, unable to compete in the weekend's season finale at Sonoma Raceway. Despite not being at the championship-deciding contest, he was well-represented with #GetWellWickens stickers on drivers' helmets and cars, not to mention the innumerable supportive shirts and hats touted by fans around the track. Ryan Hunter-Reay even dedicated his second win of the season to Wickens in Victory Lane saying, "he’s fighting hard and we’re all with him. We wish he was here; he would have made our lives a lot harder on the race track."

Meanwhile, Wickens broke his social media silence by posting a minute-long clip with a brief rundown of his health and his plans for the coming months: