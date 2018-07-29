Christopher Bell Scores Third-Straight NASCAR Xfinity Series Win at Iowa Speedway

Christopher Bell claimed his third-consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series win Saturday when he took the checkered flag in the US Cellular 250 at Iowa Speedway in Newton.



“It’s pretty cool, man,” Bell said. “I’m just kind of speechless. These races are really hard to win. Growing up sprint car racing and midget racing, you don’t have long races like this, and it’s been really difficult for me to wrap my head around how to run these long-distance races, and thankfully, with the great people behind me like Jason [Ratcliff, crew chief] and our spotter Tony Hirschman, who wasn’t here with us, but I had another great spotter Al on top of the roof today. Those guys take good care of me and make sure I keep my head on for all 250.”



Bell led 94 laps but his latest win came with a last-lap pass on June’s Iowa Speedway winner, Justin Allgaier. Allgaier took his first and only lead of the race on a Lap-250 restart and led six laps, mostly under caution after a 17-minute red flag for clean-up after an incident between Matt Tifft and Max Tullman.



“I let one get away on me, but this thing was just so good I was able to come from the second row and get there,” Bell said.



The final two cautions, the fifth and sixth of the afternoon, sent the race into overtime, extending it from a scheduled 250 laps to 257 laps. Cole Custer led a race-high 104 laps of that distance before finishing ninth as a result of contact with the wall and a trip to the pits for repairs during the second-to-last caution that came out on Lap 243 for a Garrett Smithley spin.



Custer and Bell were the two stage winners. Custer took the lead from pole sitter Elliott Sadler on Lap 27 and was still up front when the first stage ended on Lap 60. Custer and Sadler both led early in the second stage before Bell took his first lead, making him only the third leader of the race, on Lap 116.