Preview: NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway

Can Martin Truex Jr. win again? The 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion is already in winning form as the series rolls into the Kentucky Speedway for the Quaker State 400. In 18 starts this season, Truex Jr. has 12 top fives, 12 top-10s, and three stage wins. Also with a trio of race wins this season, he exhibits no signs of letting up after capturing the Busch Pole during qualifying for the Quaker State 400. Last year, he won the race at Kentucky after starting from P2. Will he be able to start from the front and win consecutive races at the Southern track?



The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Schedule:

Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart: (Follow live)

The Place: Kentucky Speedway

The Date: Saturday, July 14, 2018

The Time: Approximately 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, 7:00 p.m. ET

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Hashtag: #QuakerState400

Distance: 400.5 miles (267 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 80), Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 160), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 267)



Trackside Live: 4:00 p.m ET

Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race broadcast: 10:45 p.m. ET



NASCAR PODCAST: THE NO. 17

Starting Lineup (Position, Driver, Manufacturer, Speed) 1. Martin Truex, Jr., Toyota, 188.890

2. Erik Jones, Toyota, 188.739

3. Kevin Harvick, Ford, 188.547

4. Brad Keselowski, Ford, 188.390

5. Kyle Busch, Toyota, 188.206

6. Paul Menard, Ford, 188.121

7. Ryan Blaney, Ford, 187.944

8. Clint Bowyer, Ford, 187.696

9. Kurt Busch, Ford, 187.630

10. Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 187.071

11. Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 187.000

12. Aric Almirola, Ford, 186.884

13. Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 187.169

14. Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., Ford, 187.071

15. Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 186.625

16. Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 186.548

17. Matt Kenseth, Ford, 186.522

18. Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 186.342

19. Joey Logano, Ford, 186.329

20. Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 186.181

21. William Byron, Chevrolet, 186.143

22. Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 185.886

23. Michael McDowell, Ford, 185.465

24. David Ragan, Ford, 184.716

25. Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 184.533

26. A.J. Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 184.483

27. Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 184.420

28. Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 182.846

29. Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 182.543

30. Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 181.178

31. Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 180.385

32. J.J. Yeley, Toyota, 179.868

33. Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 179.104

34. B.J. McLeod, Chevrolet, 177.883

35. Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 176.188

36. Denny Hamlin, Toyota

37. Matt DiBenedetto, Ford

38. Jesse Little, Chevrolet

39. Timmy Hill, Toyota Past 10 Winners at Kentucky Speedway (Year, Driver, Manufacturer) 2011, Kyle Busch, Toyota

2012, Brad Keselowski, Dodge

2013, Matt Kenseth, Toyota

2014, Brad Keselowski, Ford

2015, Kyle Busch, Toyota

2016, Brad Keselowski, Ford

2017, Martin Truex, Jr., Toyota

The NASCAR Cup Series started racing at Kentucky Speedway in 2011. Meanwhile, the Camping World Truck Series has raced there since 2000 and the Xfinity series since 2001. Kevin Harvick won the first Xfinity race and Greg Biffle won the first truck race at the 1.5-mile tri-oval. Kyle Busch won the inaugural Cup race in Kentucky and he is also a three-time winner in the Xfinity series at the speedway. Like Busch, Brad has multiple wins in the Cup series at Kentucky. Busch, Keselowski, and Joey Logano are all three times Xfinity winners at the track.