NASCAR's BK Racing, NY Racing Team Up for Daytona

NY Racing and BK Racing will partner for Saturday night’s 2018 Coke Zero Sugar 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway. Through that partnership, they’ll field the No. 23 Toyota with J.J. Yeley as the driver. The No. 23 is the regular BK Racing entry, while Yeley is NY Racing’s driver. The Daytona effort will receive financial backing from Steakhouse Elite, which already has a sponsor relationship with NY Racing.



“I am looking forward to plate racing this weekend at Daytona,” Yeley said in a press release from NY Racing. “Steakhouse Elite has been a great partner so far this year, and I definitely think it is fitting to have them on board for one of the biggest tailgating holidays, July Fourth. I hope everyone enjoys their Steakhouse Elite burgers while watching the race Saturday night.”



NY Racing is a new team in NASCAR’s top series. It made its debut with a No. 7 Chevrolet entry in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Memorial Day weekend and also fielded the No. 7 at Pocono Raceway the following weekend. Yeley also drove for the team in those races.



“Steakhouse Elite is excited to be back on board with JJ Yeley and NY Racing at Daytona this weekend,” Steakhouse Elite COO Evan Wexler said. “July 4 is one of the best times to tailgate with Friends and Family. There is no better place that we can think to spend the holiday than at Daytona International Speedway with NASCAR fans.”



BK Racing has been in NASCAR for several years but has struggled financially the last few years, with troubles including IRS tax liens and bankruptcy. In 2018 the team has been run by a court-appointed trustee in place of owner Ron Devine. BK Racing was recently put up for sale. It has fielded its No. 23 with Gray Gaulding as driver for all 2018 races, so far.



Forty-one cars are on the entry list for Saturday night’s race, one more car than needed for a full NASCAR Cup Series race field. The No. 23 will be guaranteed a starting position, as it will be racing with BK Racing’s charter. As a new, part-time team, NY Racing does not have a charter. Qualifying is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. ET Friday.