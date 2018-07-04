McLaren Chief Eric Boullier Gone Amid Management Restructure

McLaren has parted company with Racing Director Eric Boullier, formerly of Renault and Lotus F1, after the Frenchman handed in his resignation to CEO Zak Brown Tuesday. Boullier, who effectively served as team principal, had been with McLaren since 2014 and his departure will see the installation of what the team calls "a simplified technical leadership team."

The changes mean Andrea Stella, who joined McLaren from Ferrari as Fernando Alonso's race engineer in 2015, moves up from a senior engineering role to that of performance director, making him responsible for all trackside operations. COO Simon Roberts, meanwhile, will bear responsibility for production, engineering, and logistics.

Perhaps the biggest change is the addition of Gil de Ferran to the management team. De Ferran, a former IndyCar racer who won the CART championship in 2000 and 2001, and the Indy 500 in 2003 when it was part of the IRL IndyCar Series, started as a consultant at McLaren earlier this year. De Ferran will take up the role of sporting director, focussing on maximizing on-track performance.

De Ferran was previously Alonso's driver coach when the Spaniard competed in the Indy 500 in 2017, while the Brazilian has also been involved in McLaren's plans for its own full-time IndyCar entry in 2019. He had previous experience as a sporting director in Formula 1, having held a similar role back at Honda F1 from 2005-2007. De Ferran has also co-run teams in the American Le Mans Series and IndyCar.