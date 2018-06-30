Colin Braun Takes Pole for CORE Autosport at Six Hours of The Glen

Colin Braun claimed overall pole for this weekend's Six Hours of The Glen in CORE Autosport's No. 54 Oreca 07 with a time of 1:32.350. The 29-year-old driver bested the efforts of United Autosports' Paul di Resta who set the provisional fastest time halfway through the session before eventually settling for second in his No. 32 Ligier JS P217.

This marks the first all-LMP2 front row of the 2018 IMSA season, bringing variety to the mainly DPi-ruled campaign thus far. Ricky Taylor was the top placing Daytona Prototype international driver in the Acura Team Penske ARX-05, beating his teammate Dean Cameron by 0.144 seconds for third place.

Other noteworthy action from the Prototype segment of qualifying included Pipo Derani coming to a halt in the No. 22 ESM Nissan Onroak DPi. While unconfirmed, a believed engine problem forced him to pull aside after setting a sixth-fastest time of 1:33.092 around the New York circuit. The team will work on the car throughout the night and is expected to field the car for Sunday's race start.

The No. 77 Mazda RT24-P was absent from qualifying after Rene Rast's incident in FP3, causing major front and rear end damage.

Westbrook Fastest in GTLM