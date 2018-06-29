Lewis Hamilton Quickest in Austrian Grand Prix Practice

Hamilton ended both Friday free practice sessions on top, improving his pace-setting 1:04.839 to 1:04.579 from first to second practice, and increasing his advantage on Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas from 0.127 to 0.176 of a second.

While Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen ended the first session at the Red Bull Ring in third place, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel—Hamilton's closest championship rival—claimed third in FP2. The German was 0.236 down on Hamilton, but 0.216 ahead of Daniel Ricciardo, who slightly edged team-mate Verstappen in second practice.