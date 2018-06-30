F1 Drivers Wary of 'Mario Kart' Style DRS Zones at the Austrian Grand Prix

Although Vettel admits the added DRS zone could help with overtaking, he cautioned that: "If you end up [just] driving past another car it isn't very exciting either. There is more tension and excitement if the car is behind and maybe something will happen rather than just sailing past."

Vettel's Ferrari teammate Kimi Räikkönen was equally skeptical, as he explained to the press.

"Half the track is now a DRS zone, which should make overtaking fairly easy. Too easy, perhaps," the Finn suggested. "We'll have to wait and see. We all want to see overtaking, but it's kind of pointless when it gets to a point it's all artificial."

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, the championship leader, reckoned the addition of extra DRS zones, which happened at multiple tracks this year, is a consequence of several races not being exciting enough.

"This isn't the easiest track to overtake, though," he said of the Red Bull Ring. "So maybe this will make things interesting."

Whether the racing at the Red Bull Ring will be like Mario Kart or not, Formula 1 isn't the first sport to draw inspiration from the popular Nintendo game. For its 2018/2019 season, Formula E is planning to introduce special sections at each track where drivers will be able to activate a 'hyperboost' provided by special engine modes. Speaking to Autosport, Formula E CEO Alejandro Agag previously said it would be "like Mario Bros, when they get the little star and go faster."