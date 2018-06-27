NASCAR Broadcaster Wendy Venturini on Way Home After Being Hit by Car in California

Wendy Venturini, a NASCAR broadcaster for the Performance Racing Network, is continuing her recovery after being struck by a car while jogging the morning of June 23 in Novato, California, while in the area for the June 24 running of the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. She is on her way home to the Charlotte, North Carolina area in a recreational vehicle provided by Toyota, according to a report on the Tradin’ Paint show on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Wednesday. Venturini’s husband Jarrad Egert works for Toyota team Joe Gibbs Racing in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.



An announcement of the accident was made on the Facebook page of Venturini Motorsports, the ARCA Racing Series team owned by her father, Bill Venturini.

Venturini suffered a skull fracture, nerve damage in her left ear, a concussion, and several scrapes and bruises, but is expected to make a full recovery during the course of the next six weeks. In the meantime, she has been instructed to not fly and to stay off electronic devices including her phone, tablet, and computer. She was released from a California hospital Tuesday. Her husband posted an update via Venturini’s Facebook page Wednesday.