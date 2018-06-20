James Deane, Fredric Aasbo Join List of Drivers to Battle at Red Bull Drift Shifters

The 2018 Formula Drift season is at its halfway point. Sitting atop the championship standings is 2017 Formula Drift champion James Deane, but not far behind him is the 2015 Formula Drift champion Fredric Aasbo. Both Deane and Aasbo will join the driver line up at Red Bull Drift Shifters .

Red Bull Drift Shifters is a one-off exhibition event that takes place in Liverpool, England. Brain child of drift legend Mad Mike Whiddett, it was created to remove judge decisions in drifting. The premise is to take a sample of the world's best drifters, drop them on a one-off track, and rig the track with speed and proximity sensors.

Deane is hot off of a win at Formula Drift Round 4 at New Jersey. "I'm super excited to take part in the first ever European based Red Bull Drift Shifters event, I've always loved the concept of Mad Mike’s Red Bull Drift Shifters events and this one promises to be the most exciting one yet. Driving alongside Mad Mike, Fredric Aasbø, Forrest Wang, Masato Kawabata, Gaz Whiter and more top-level drivers in our Falken Tyres RX7 will be a fun challenge under the thrilling event’s unique scoring format," said Deane.

2017 British Drift Champion Matt Carter will also be participating in the event on his home turf. Joining Deane, Aasbo, and Carter is Fanga Dan Woolhouse from New Zealand, Joachim Waagaard from Norway, Gaz Whiter from New Zealand, Masato Kawabata from Japan, and fellow Formula Drift driver Forrest Wang.

Red Bull Drift Shifters takes place Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018.