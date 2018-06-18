Justin Allgaier Dominates NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Iowa Speedway

Justin Allgaier led 182 of the 250 laps that made up the 2018 Iowa 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on his way to the win at Iowa Speedway in Newton on Sunday. With his second win of the season, Allgaier clinched a berth in the series playoffs after he lost the playoff benefits of his win earlier this season at Dover International Speedway when his car failed post-race inspection.

Allgaier also won both of the 60-lap stages that made up the first 120 laps of the race after taking the lead from pole sitter Austin Cindric on lap 59. Cindric led the first 58 laps on the race after his first-career pole, making him the only driver other than Allgaier to post double digits in the laps-led category on Sunday. He finished 11th.

"We had a great car today," Allgaier said in victory lane after his Iowa win. "These guys did a fantastic job.

After taking the lead in the closing laps of the opening stage, Allgaier led most of the remaining laps. Over the course of the 130-lap third and final stage, Christopher Bell posed lengthy challenges for the lead but was unable to overtake Allgaier, and as a result, wound up second.

“Man, I just needed to be in front of [Allgaier],” Bell said. “It was really good on the bottom in both corners. I just didn’t have enough to clear him.”

Bell started the race in the back, along with Ryan Reed, after the two drivers failed to make qualifying attempts earlier in the day because of issues getting through pre-qualifying inspection. By the end of the first stage, Bell was sixth in the running order. By the end of stage two on lap 120, he was up to third.

Reed got into the top-10 by the end of the second stage but was 17th by race's end.

Daniel Hemric finished third, his fourth top-three finish in the last five races, while Cole Custer and Brandon Jones rounded out the top-five.

Iowa 250 results:

1. Justin Allgaier, No. 7 Chevrolet

2. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota

3. Daniel Hemric, No. 21 Chevrolet

4. Cole Custer, No. 00 Ford

5. Brandon Jones, No. 19 Toyota

6. Riley Herbst, No. 18 Toyota

7. Ty Majeski, No. 60 Ford

8. Tyler Reddick, No. 9 Chevrolet

9. Matt Tifft, No. 2 Chevrolet

10. Kaz Grala, No. 61 Ford

11. Austin Cindric, No. 22 Ford

12. Justin Haley, No. 23 Chevrolet

13. Michael Annett, No. 5 Chevrolet

14. Ryan Truex, No. 11 Chevrolet

15. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Chevrolet

16. Shane Lee, No. 3 Chevrolet

17. Ryan Reed, No. 16 Ford

18. Ryan Sieg, No. 39 Chevrolet

19. Ross Chastain, No. 4 Chevrolet

20. Jeremy Clements, No. 51 Chevrolet

21. Joey Gase, No. 35 Chevrolet

22. Spencer Boyd, No. 76 Chevrolet

23. Alex Labbe, No. 36 Chevrolet

24. David Starr, No. 52 Chevrolet

25. Garrett Smithley, No. 0 Chevrolet

26. Chad Finchum, No. 40 Toyota

28. Elliott Sadler, No. 1 Chevrolet

29. B.J. McLeod, No. 15 Chevrolet

30. Brandon Hightower, No. 55 Toyota

31. Vinnie Miller, No. 01 Chevrolet

32. Tommy Joe Marins, No. 78 Chevrolet

33. Stan Mullis, No. 66 Chevrolet

34. Josh Williams, No. 90 Chevrolet

35. Jeff Green, No. 38 Chevrolet

36. Josh Bilicki, No. 45 Toyota

37. Timmy Hill, No. 13 Toyota

38. Mike Harmon, No. 74 Chevrolet

39. Morgan Shepherd, No. 89 Chevrolet

40. J.J. Yeley, No. 93 Chevrolet