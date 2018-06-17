Hometown Racer Brett Moffitt Takes NASCAR Truck Series Win in Iowa

Brett Moffitt led a race-high 76 laps of the M&Ms 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Iowa Speedway to claim his third-career win in the series. After being among a group of drivers to pit on lap 110, Moffitt stayed out after the second stage of the race ended on lap 120 to inherit the lead. He officially maintained that lead for the remaining distance.



“This is everything,” Moffitt said. “Being in my home state and on Father’s Day weekend, my dad has done everything for me in my career and been my rock my whole life. To be here in victory lane with the Destiny Homes Smart Series Toyota and everything they’ve done for us all year. Man, Noah [Gragson] was fast there at the end. It was hard holding him off, but everyone at Toyota does such a great job for us and a lot of strong Toyota finishes tonight and just can’t thank Shiggi [Hattori, truck owner] and everyone involved in this deal enough to give me the opportunity to be here."



Noah Gragson nearly pulled off a lead change on the final lap, but Moffitt pulled off a cross-over move to be up front when the checkered flag waved.



“I kind of lifted early, because people had been passing like that all race long, but being two truck lengths back, it would be almost impossible to make it stick, so I was expecting it and lifted early and rolled out and made sure I could turn under him and hoping the front tires had enough front grip to get down there,” Moffitt said



Kyle Busch Motorsports teammates Gragson and Harrison Burton finished second and third, and David Gilliland followed suit to give Toyota a sweep of the top four results.



“We were so close to getting the win, there,” Gragson said. “Just so much fun racing at this track. I drove in there, I knew I had him, so I tried to do a video game like I play with my buddies, and I just overshot a little bit, committed to the gas and I hit the fence. Sorry to my guys at Kyle Busch Motorsports who build really fast Toyota Tundras. I want to say congrats to Brett Moffitt. I appreciate him running me clean.”



John Hunter Nemechek and Stewart Friesen were the winners of the two 60-lap stages, with Nemechek winning stage one and Friesen stage two.



Burton started on the pole and led the first 30 laps of the race, those also being the first laps-led of his career. Nemechek took his first lead on lap 51 and maintained it for the rest of the opening stage. Friesen took a lead on lap 77 that resulted in his stage-two win on lap 120.



After Moffitt took his one and only lead of the race, Friesen got caught up in a multi-truck incident that also included Nemechek as well as Crafton and resulted in the sixth and final caution of the race on lap 136. Nemechek retired from the race, taking his truck to the garage during the caution. Friesen was able to continue to a top-10 finish, ninth, after leading 48 laps.



M&Ms 200 race results:

1. Brett Moffitt, No. 16 Toyota

2. Noah Gragson, No. 18 Toyota

3. Harrison Burton, No. 51 Toyota

4. David Gilliland, No. 54 Toyota

5. Johnny Sauter, No. 21 21 Chevrolet

6. Jesse Little, No. 97 Ford

7. Cody Coughlin, No. 2 Chevrolet

8. Christian Eckes, No. 46 Toyota

9. Stewart Friesen, No. 52 Chevrolet

10. Myatt Snider, No. 13 Ford

11. Grant Enfinger, No. 98 Ford

12. Justin Fontaine, No. 45 Chevrolet

13. Tanner Thorson, No. 20 Chevrolet

14. Austin Hill, No. 02 Chevrolet

15. Austin Self, No. 22 Chevrolet

16. Justin Haley, No. 24 Chevrolet

17. Ben Rhodes, No. 41 Ford

18. Cory Roper, No. 04 Ford

19. Dalton Sargeant, No. 25 Chevrolet

20. Norm Benning, No. 6 Chevrolet

21. Wendell Chavous, No. 49 Chevrolet

22. Jennifer Jo Cobb, No. 10 Chevrolet

23. Jordan Anderson, No. 3 Chevrolet

24. Bayley Currey, No. 83 Chevrolet

25. Bobby Reuse, No. 15 Chevrolet

26. Matt Crafton, No. 88 Ford

27. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 8 Chevrolet

28. Reid Wilson, No. 12 Chevrolet

29. Todd Gilliland, No. 4 Toyota

30. Ross Chastain, No. 50 Chevrolet

31. Joe Nemechek, No. 87 Chevrolet

32. J.J. Yeley, No. 63 Chevrolet