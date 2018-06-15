Racing Legends Unite at Indy's Brickyard Vintage Racing Invitational

Hundreds of the finest vintage race cars in the world will converge at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend for the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association's (SVRA) Brickyard Vintage Racing Invitational. The action will take place on the 14-turn, 2.43-mile road course found within the 2.0-mile banked oval where the iconic Indy 500 is contested every year. A total of 12 different car classes will put these exquisite vintage machines to the test, especially given the nearly 100-degree weather that's expected in Indianapolis this weekend, as well as the stamina of the racing drivers, which feature an eclectic mix of cream of the crop and weekend-only amateurs.

Dana Garett/IMS Pre-1920 Exhibition Race.

The action begins on Friday with qualifying, followed by racing on Saturday and Sunday. The headlining event for this weekend is the Indy Legends Charity Pro-Am, which will see 1963 to 1972 vintage Corvettes, Camaros, and Mustangs race against each other. Other legendary machines that will be invading the track include vintage and modern Indy 500 cars from throughout the decades and even vintage motorcycles.

Dana Garrett/IMS Vintage race cars on the IMS road course.