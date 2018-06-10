Scott Dixon Wins the Torturous IndyCar Texas 600, Takes Championship Lead

Scott Dixon wheeled his Honda-powered racer to victory lane at the Verizon IndyCar Series DXC Technology 600 at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday evening. The 248-lap race lived up to the superspeedway's reputation for delivering white-knuckle passes at absurd speeds around the tightly-packed track. Team Penske's Simon Pagenaud and Andretti's Alexander Rossi followed closely in second and third place.

The 1.5-mile banked oval saw several leaders throughout what could be considered an open-wheel endurance race, but it was primarily the trio of Penske drivers that were the favorites to win the race after starting on the grid's top three positions. However, much like the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Texan track is a cruel mistress and it is never in to please, something which was especially evident with the Firestone rubber that was disintegrating at a much faster pace than anyone had predicted.