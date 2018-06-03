Detroit Dual I: Ganassi’s Scott Dixon Disrupts Andretti Autosport Party

"I'm super proud of everybody at Chip Ganassi Racing, and obviously PNC Bank's first victory,” said Dixon.

“Finishing third in Indy is nice, but really people only care about who wins at that place, so it's always tough leaving Indianapolis unless you've won. But it's always nice to rebound strong in Detroit. Honda has done a superb job, Top six for them here in the Motor City is a pretty big deal and congratulations to them.”

Known for its bumpy racing surface and being tortorous on brakes, Belle Isle didn’t create much drama for spectators until lap 47, when Graham Rahal stuffed his No. 15 United Rentals Honda into the wall at turn 13. The brutal collision destroyed the left side of Rahal’s car and even sent bodywork debris flying into the cabin.

"I'm OK. It was about the worst hit you could take around here,” said Rahal. “I think the car did its job. Obviously, we were going to finish third, at worst, and it looks like a lot of our competitors are struggling today. I'm disappointed in myself. I just lost it before I even really turned in. I don't really know what happened.”