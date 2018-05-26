IndyCar Aero Kit Engineers Win the Prestigious Louis Schwitzer Award

Four engineers who were involved in the creation of the brand-new IndyCar aero kit that will be used at tomorrow's Indy 500 were presented with the Louis Schwitzer award, which recognizes individuals for engineering excellence in racing technology related to the Indianapolis 500. IndyCar engineer Tino Belli was celebrated along with Andrea Toso and Antonio Montanari from Dallara and Chris Beatty Design Limited for the IndyCar Universal Aero Kit (UAK18), which is a complete aero and body package that was unveiled ahead of the 2018 racing season and put to use for the first time at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. The "super speedway" version of it will be put to use during the 102nd running of the Indy 500 on Sunday.

IndyCar Dallara is the sole chassis provider to IndyCar.

The Louis Schwitzer Award is championed by BorgWarner and the Indiana Section of Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) International. John Norton, otherwise known as the IndyCar "Turbo Guy," serves on the committee for the award and helps discuss potential candidates and winners. "This is our 52nd year doing the award and nominations include turbos, chassis design, and aero kits," Norton told The Drive. "It's not only about stuff that helps cars go fast, as safety devices like the SAFER Barrier and HANS Device have won in the past—it is a broad range." BorgWarner, the sole turbocharged supplier of the Verizon IndyCar series and creator of the famous BorgWarner Trophy celebrated the winners with a check for $10,000 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

