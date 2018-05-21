Aston Martin's One-Make Racing Festival is Headed Back to Le Mans

Aston Martin has confirmed the return of the Aston Martin Racing Festival Race at this year's 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The event will pit 38 Aston Martin race cars against each other on the full Circuit de la Sarthe track, driven by Le Mans veterans and celebrity drivers. The one-make race was first held in 2015, and now it's back by popular demand, again sponsored by Michelin.

The 2018 Aston Martin Racing Festival Race will mark the track-only Aston Martin Vulcan's competitive debut. Two Vulcans will take to the track courtesy of the brand new AMR Performance Center, which opened last week at Aston Martin's Nürburgring Test Center in Germany, right next to the Nordschleife circuit. In addition, the entry list includes cars like the V12 Vantage GT3, Vantage GT1, and #95 Danetrain V8 Vantage GTE, which scored victories at the 2016 FIA World Endurance Championship.