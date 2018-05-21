Hometown Hero Ed Carpenter Scores Pole Position for the 2018 Indy 500

Team owner and racing driver Ed Carpenter of Ed Carpenter Racing has secured the coveted Verizon P1 Award on Pole Day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Sunday's accomplishment marks the third pole position for 37-year-old IndyCar veteran.

The Indianapolis native was one of the last drivers to take to the track during today's "Fast Nine Shootout," which saw yesterday's top nine drivers do four laps around the 2.5-mile to set their final starting positions for the 102nd running of the Indy 500 next Sunday.

Carpenter, who is also the team owner to Danica Patrick and Spencer Pigot, kicked off his run with an impressive lap at 230.088 miles per hour, or the equivalent of only 39.1154 seconds around the Brickyard. By the time his run was complete, Carpenter had eclipsed the Chevrolet of Team Penske's Simon Pagenaud by nearly half a second.