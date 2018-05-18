A Visit to Graham Rahal Performance, Where IndyCar Precision Meets the Lawless Aftermarket

With Rahal is his wife, NHRA Top Fuel National Champion drag racer Courtney Force , who had changed her travel plans to spend some extra time with her husband between races. Like any business owner, the beginning of Rahal’s day is consumed by getting up to speed on the shop’s status and its current projects. And after tapping out a few messages on his iPhone and a glance at the stunning Audemars Piguet Royal Oak on his left wrist, he's ready to tell his story.

I arrive on location early to take a few photographs, and it's not long before Rahal pulls up at the wheel of his Ford F-150 Raptor , the very same one you can see suspended on a lift getting bigger Brembo brakes installed in some of these pictures. Unlike many performance shops, GRP is egalitarian—they work on everything from high-end sports cars like Porsches and Mercedes-AMGs to something like the Honda Civic Type R. But more on that later.

The Talk

The Drive: Where did the idea of creating GRP come from, and when?

Graham Rahal: It’s been coming for a long, long time, honestly. I unofficially started GRP last May basically out of my house, selling parts and what not. But overall, everything started when my brother and I were about 12 or 13 years old. We used to go out on the garage and tinker with stuff all the time.

After a short stint at my house, we finally opened the shop at the beginning of October [2017], which in Indianapolis is a hard time of year to go sell high-performance car parts. [Ed. note: Because winter.] Fast forward to today, and the shop is full, I don’t know how many more cars we could fit in there today.

TD: So it's been a long time coming. But is there a specific moment in history that you can point to and say, “That's when it all began?”

GR: As far as the business goes, it was the new Acura NSX that finally broke the ice. I was on the development team for the NSX, so I knew a lot about the car before it even came out, and the biggest weakness of the car was that it made no noise, so I had the idea of developing an exhaust system that would improve that. Initially, I was just going to do it as a private label with a friend of mine, but it just turned out that in the end they didn’t want to do it and I was too far down the path to turn back around. That’s basically when GRP was born.

As far as my passion for working on cars, the first project I remember goes back to when the new-gen [2001] Mini Cooper came out. My dad [1986 Indy 500 winner, Bobby Rahal] got one, a red S, one of the very first in the country. It wasn’t long before we got Pro-Drive wheels for it, H&R coil-overs, a Brembo Big Brake Kit, etc. We got all this stuff for it, and we just tinkered with it over and over again.