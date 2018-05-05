Six Former Champions Will Fight for the Victory at This Year's Indy 500

The greatest spectacle in racing, the Indy 500, is just a few weeks away, and what is typically a nerve-racking, nail-biting, and fist-clenching race promises to be even more so thanks to returning winners, talented rookies, and a brand-new 2018 IndyCar.

The headlines may be adorned with the eye-searing green of Danica Patrick's GoDaddy-sponsored Ed Carpenter Racing IndyCar, but there's much more to this year's edition of the 500-mile race than Patrick's retirement party. For starters, 2018 marks the first year since 2011 that more drivers (35 total) will attempt to make the 500 starting grid than the regulations allow (33). This means that two drivers will be forced to pack their bags and go home before the race even starts.