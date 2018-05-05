Ferrari President Marchionne 'Encouraged by Change in Attitude' Regarding F1 Engine Future

Ferrari has been a very outspoken opponent of Formula 1's new engine formula ever since the sport's owner Liberty Media and regulatory body FIA presented an outline for 2021, and has been equally critical of other post-2020 ideas, including the introduction of a budget cap. Marchionne has even gone so far as to threaten Ferrari might withdraw, and consider partaking in or starting a competing series.

Talks have been ongoing behind the scenes, however, and Marchionne—CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and president of Ferrari—recently told Reuters that he's "encouraged by the change in the attitude that we are seeing from Liberty in terms of the changes they're forecasting in 2021."

Ferrari's chairman seems particularly happy with what he calls "the recognition of the fact that the engine regulations need to reflect sort of the nature of the sport.” This is in line with his earlier comments that engine manufacturing and development should remain crucial performance differentiators—and thus a way for Ferrari to showcase its strength and expertise.