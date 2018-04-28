Preview: The Geico 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Race at Talladega

It’s time for some racing at Talladega. Forty cars going over 200 miles per hour around a superspeedway—many would say that’s as good as it gets. As the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series rolls into the fabled Alabama track, it is hard to predict what will happen. What we know is there will be fast cars, carnage, and the “Big One”—there always is.

If Jamie McMurray going airborne during the final practice is any indication of what we should expect during the Geico 500, we are in for a wild ride come Sunday. McMurray, driver of the No. 1 Ganassi Chevrolet, flipped several times after his tire went down, causing mayhem with several other cars on-track. When asked about the wreck, McMurray said, “It's crazy how quiet the car gets and I've been racing forever. I've never done the roll like that before. I just kept my eyes closed. I'm not gonna lie, I didn't really want to see what was gonna happen. I open my eyes a couple of times, but you can't tell what's up, and you can't really tell where to brace yourself.”

Prior to his accident, McMurrary was one of the fastest cars in practice with a 203.975 mph lap. NASCAR promptly made the decision to alter the size of the engine restrictor plates to reduce the speeds for the upcoming race at Talladega for driver safety. With slightly reduced speeds, will drafting skills play a bigger part in the race? Probably not. After all, it's all about luck here at the Southern holy ground.