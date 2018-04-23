IndyCar's James Hinchcliffe Admits to Peeing Himself Amidst Race Delay
After seven years of racing full-time in IndyCar, Hinchcliffe finally joined an elite group of drivers.
James Hinchcliffe, one of the most charismatic and popular racing drivers of the Verizon IndyCar series, admitted to peeing himself during the short-lived 2018 Grand Prix of Alabama that was ultimately red-flagged due to inclement weather conditions.
Picture this: it's cold and rainy outside, you've had to avoid crashing into the barriers or other cars around you for several tense racing laps, and you've been holding it in all along, trying your best not to succumb to the urge. Then, all of the sudden, IndyCar race control red-flags (brings to a halt) the race and you're forced to wait inside a cold and clammy cockpit for 37 minutes. At some point, it just becomes impossible and the dirty deed must be done.
That's exactly what Hinchcliffe experienced on Sunday. Thankfully, the Canadian racing driver, who is also an ordained minister, has the best sense of humor on the IndyCar paddock and was willing to share his embarrassing experience—on video.
"Well, I was sitting there during that first red. And I was begging to get just three minutes. That's all I need. Three minutes, wheel off to wheel on," said Hinchcliffe. "And when we got going again, my legs were shaking. I had to go so bad. I can't drive a race car like this. So, under caution, it took me a full lap. It was one of the least comfortable experiences of my entire life. But I can officially say I've joined the likes of Will Power and Dario Franchitti and other greats that have peed themselves in their suits. So you're talking to a man who just wet himself."
He's joined an elite club of racers, indeed. Like Hinchcliffe mentioned, legendary drivers like Dario Franchitti and NASCAR's Dale Earnhardt Jr. have admitted to wetting their suits when the urge was simply too strong.
Hopefully this little act of silliness will bring the Candian good luck during today's rescheduled run of the Grand Prix of Alabama.
