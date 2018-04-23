IndyCar's James Hinchcliffe Admits to Peeing Himself Amidst Race Delay

James Hinchcliffe, one of the most charismatic and popular racing drivers of the Verizon IndyCar series, admitted to peeing himself during the short-lived 2018 Grand Prix of Alabama that was ultimately red-flagged due to inclement weather conditions.

Picture this: it's cold and rainy outside, you've had to avoid crashing into the barriers or other cars around you for several tense racing laps, and you've been holding it in all along, trying your best not to succumb to the urge. Then, all of the sudden, IndyCar race control red-flags (brings to a halt) the race and you're forced to wait inside a cold and clammy cockpit for 37 minutes. At some point, it just becomes impossible and the dirty deed must be done.

That's exactly what Hinchcliffe experienced on Sunday. Thankfully, the Canadian racing driver, who is also an ordained minister, has the best sense of humor on the IndyCar paddock and was willing to share his embarrassing experience—on video.