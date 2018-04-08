IndyCar Phoenix Grand Prix: Drivers' Post-Race Reactions on Social Media

The second race of the 2018 IndyCar racing season is now in the books, and the 1.022-mile oval of ISM Raceway delivered a thrilling race following an incredible season opener in St. Petersburg, Florida.

This time it was Team Penske's Josef Newgarden who piloted his Chevy-powered racer to victory lane at the 2018 IndyCar Grand Prix of Phoenix, following a last-minute call to pit for fresh tires during the second and final caution period of the race. The fresh rubber allowed the Tennessee-native to catapult past IndyCar rookie Robert Wickens, who despite having a strong contender, didn't have the grip necessary to maintain the lead.

With just three laps to go, Newgarden conquered his first win of the year, delegating Wickens to second and Andretti Autosport's Alexander Rossi to third. Of course, the reactions of fans poured into social media, but so did the drivers'.

Josef Newgarden - First Place