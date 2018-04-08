Penske's Ace Pit Strategy Earns Newgarden 2018 IndyCar Grand Prix of Phoenix Victory

Reigning IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden listened, drove, and delivered for Team Penske by climbing to the top step of the podium on Saturday night's IndyCar Grand Prix of Phoenix. SPM Racing's rookie Robert Wickens and Andretti's Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi followed in second and third place.

The 2018 IndyCar Grand Prix of Phoenix took place on the 1.022-mile oval of ISM Raceway, which saw an impressive 12 lead changes and nine different leading drivers through the duration of the 255.5-mile race. Much to everyone's surprise, the short oval only saw two caution periods due to on-track collisions, robbing a total of 23 laps from the grand total of 250.