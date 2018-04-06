Indy 500 Winner Takuma Sato Sets His Eyes on the 2018 IndyCar Championship

“It’s just the whole package,” Sato said. “As a driver, I want to be consistent, I want to be patient and precise. You still need to be super fast. You have to be fast, but then as the season goes, you need to be strong. Obviously, I want to improve myself as much as I can. As a driver, you want to be always improving, moving forward,” he added.

In 2018, Sato returns to a familiar racing organization, one that's gradually improved over the last few years and is run by one of the most famous last names in the paddock: Rahal Letterman Lannigan Racing. Sato previously raced for Bobby Rahal back in 2012, but the team's recent success and a newly formed engineering team caught the racer's attention once again, and a deal was struck prior to the off-season.

“I love the technical side,” Sato said. “[Sato's new race engineer] Eddie’s engineering approach is putting a lot of weight on the driver’s feeling, which is very important. All the engineers are very clever. They can read the numbers, they can read all of the stuff, but what they can’t read is the driver feeling."