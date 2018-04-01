Ganassi Looks to Hone Racecraft, Strategy Ahead of IMSA Long Beach Contest

Looking ahead of the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar competition at Long Beach this April, Chip Ganassi Racing keeps strategy at the forefront of its modus operandi. The Ford-backed team displayed exceptional execution of that process at Daytona and completed the 24-hour race at the top with second-place in tow as well. Sebring brought about some technical issues that ultimately landed the American crew outside of the rostrum but as the No. 66 and No. 67 Ford GT twins approach the 100-minute Californian race this month, reprisal is within reach. CGR Managing Director Mike Hull says that racecraft will be the key for victory at the upcoming contest, and as 2017 proved, the unexpected is always welcome at the crowded city circuit.

Ganassi and co. finished second in last year's Bubba Burger Grand Prix as a final-moment crash caused blockage on the last turn leading into Shoreline Drive, and ultimately, the finish line. While Corvette Racing nabbed P1, the No. 67 Ford was narrowly behind it and came away with a podium yet.

Reflecting on the ever-present challenge with the GM-ran squad during an interview with The Drive, Hull said, "Based on the success and length of time they’ve had that success, that’s what you want to achieve. You want to race with people like that, but not necessarily against them."