Force India F1 Team Turns the Page After Australia and Focuses on Bahrain

"It’s early days in the season and with twenty races to go there will be plenty of opportunities to develop this car and show our strengths," said Robert Fernley, Deputy Team Principal. "As I said yesterday, we’re on a learning curve with the developments we introduced this weekend and there’s more in the pipeline for Bahrain. Both drivers drove well today, but the luck didn’t play into our hands with the timing of the safety car, for example."

The team's number one driver, Sergio Perez, started in 12th place and enjoyed a rather uneventful race. The Mexican was stuck behind a dehydrated Carlos Sainz for most of the second half of the Grand Prix and eventually finished in 11th spot, barely missing out on championship points.

“It was quite an unlucky weekend for us, but there are still positives to take from this race. We came close to bringing home a point although it was just out of reach," said Perez. "I was pushing throughout the whole race and especially chasing Sainz in the final laps. I got really close to him, but it wasn’t enough. The Virtual Safety Car also didn’t help us at all, but that’s just how things go sometimes. I am still happy with my performance and the job we did as a team. We will need to move on and keep improving, but I believe we will soon be in a position to battle for points. Hopefully, our improvements will come as early as Bahrain."