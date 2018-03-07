Holden Will Still Go Racing Even Though it Doesn't Build Cars Anymore

The situation at Holden is all a bit confusing. As of 2018, the Australian company has ceased vehicle and engine production but still serves as a branch of General Motors that imports cars to "the Land Down Under." Despite the mixup and discontinuation of Aussie-built products, Holden has announced that it will remain relevant in the national landscape and keep racing at its center by entering the famed Supercar series once again in 2018.

In an interview with the Supercar series' official website, Holden's marketing director Mark Harland explained that motorsport will be continuously synonymous with the brand. As he mentioned, the stopping of production won't put a halt on racing competition and Holden still very much cares about competing with (and beating) Ford ... oh, and the others too.

“We are still Australia’s brand, even if we don’t build cars here, we still think of ourselves as and want to be Australia’s brand,” Hartland claimed. “So we want to represent Australians and the things that they love to do.

“Part of Holden’s DNA is motorsport, so we’re going to continue to show the people who love motorsport that we’re in it to win with a great new car."