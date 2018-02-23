Racing Legend Hans Herrmann Turns 90

Being a race car driver is one of the most badass jobs you can have. But let’s face it, the driver’s today will never know the struggle. The racing legends of yesteryear are the real OGs of badassery. Roll cage? Neck harness? Some of these old-timers barely got a windshield in front of them. Racing was insanely dangerous back in the day so when one of these guys makes it to 90-years-old, it’s an event. Porsche took the time to wish motorsport legend Hans Herrmann happy birthday.

He was born in the perfect town for a Porsche driver, Stuttgart, in 1928. He was an endurance specialist, winning more than 80 overall and best-of-class victories. He was behind the wheel of the Porsche 917 in 1970, when Porsche claimed its first overall victory at Le Man, thirteen years after his first entry in the famed race.