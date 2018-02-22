Formula 1 Drivers and Their Helmet Designs for the 2018 Season
Depending on a driver's taste, personality, and budget, a racing helmet can range from mild to wild.
With the inaugural pre-season test in Barcelona around the corner, Formula 1 teams are working around the clock to unveil their 2018 championship contenders. That said, they're not alone when it comes to unwrapping brand new designs, as the drivers themselves are candidly showing off their 2018 helmet across social media.
A racing driver's helmet is like an extension of the body, a sort of storefront in the business of professional racing, per se. Racers who begin karting at four or five years of age see their crash helmets as less of an accessory and more of a work tool, which explains why they become so emotionally attached to their designs. We've tracked down all the 2018 season's new helmet designs that have been released so far, and compiled them right here just for you.
Unfortunately, as of the time of this writing, the following drivers have yet to make their new designs known to the public: Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, Lance Stroll, Kevin Magnussen, Sergio Perez, Esteban Ocon, Stoffel Vandoorne, Marcus Ericsson, Pierre Gasly, Brendon Hartley, Charles Leclerc, and Sergey Sirotkin.
Valtteri Bottas
Bottas sports a new and flashy design that's worthy of a motocross racer. Still, it gives his and Mercedes-AMG's sponsors plenty of high-dollar, multi-national exposure.
Kimi Raikkonen
Kimi unveiled his 2018 helmet in the most Kimi way, and by saying the most Kimi thing: Via Instagram and by saying "This protects my head in 2018."
Daniel Ricciardo
The most charismatic guy on the grid pays homage to his nickname by placing the image of an actual Honey Badger on this helmet once again.
Max Verstappen
Love him or hate him, Max Verstappen is here to stay. His 2018 helmet will most likely be memorized by the FIA stewards within a race, or two.
Carlos Sainz Jr.
Considering his 56-year-old father just won the most grueling rally in the world, the Dakar, Sainz Jr. better hope his new helmet design brings him good luck in 2018.
Nico Hulkenberg
Hands down one of the most talented (and unlucky) drivers in F1, Hulkenberg needs to score a good season with the revamped Renault squad.
Romain Grosjean
The popular French racing driver revealed his 2018 helmet design through Twitter, where it was welcomed with open arms by his 792,000 followers.
Fernando Alonso
Last but not least, the man of the hour, the new-age matador—Fernando Alonso. Despite the fact that dozens of WEC and IMSA drivers are being affected by his power and influence over the world of motorsports, his 2018 helmet design resembles that of a simple, humble man.
