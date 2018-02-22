Formula 1 Drivers and Their Helmet Designs for the 2018 Season

With the inaugural pre-season test in Barcelona around the corner, Formula 1 teams are working around the clock to unveil their 2018 championship contenders. That said, they're not alone when it comes to unwrapping brand new designs, as the drivers themselves are candidly showing off their 2018 helmet across social media.

A racing driver's helmet is like an extension of the body, a sort of storefront in the business of professional racing, per se. Racers who begin karting at four or five years of age see their crash helmets as less of an accessory and more of a work tool, which explains why they become so emotionally attached to their designs. We've tracked down all the 2018 season's new helmet designs that have been released so far, and compiled them right here just for you.

Unfortunately, as of the time of this writing, the following drivers have yet to make their new designs known to the public: Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, Lance Stroll, Kevin Magnussen, Sergio Perez, Esteban Ocon, Stoffel Vandoorne, Marcus Ericsson, Pierre Gasly, Brendon Hartley, Charles Leclerc, and Sergey Sirotkin.

Valtteri Bottas