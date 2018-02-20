Daniel Ricciardo Crashes His New Red Bull RB14 Shortly After Its Debut

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing is kicking off the 2018 racing season on a bad note, as its one-day-old RB14 was crashed during a filming session at Silverstone immediately following the global unveiling. The collision was caused due to poor weather conditions and most likely lack of familiarity with the new championship contender.

Despite both of the team's drivers being present at the event, it was Australian superstar Daniel Ricciardo who happened to be at the wheel of the new RB14 when the accident happened, but thankfully he did not suffer any injuries and walked away from the car on his own power. According to Motorsport.com, the pre-approved 100-kilometer track session was cut short when Ricciardo lost control due to the lack of grip and crashed into a barrier head-on. The impact was of considerable force and severely damaged the entire front end, including the suspension and floor of the sleek blue and silver racer.