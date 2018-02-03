Niki Lauda on Banning Grid Girls: 'This is a Decision Against Women'

Unsurprisingly, F1 owner Liberty Media's announcement that grid girls would be banned from the sport from 2018 on was enough to spark controversy. Fans on each side of the fence have fought over what they feel is right, and in recent weeks, significant figures within the Formula 1 community have voiced their opinion on the decision. The most recent celebrity that falls into that category is three-time world champion and current Mercedes F1 chairman Niki Lauda who clearly stands against the new ruling.

Lauda, an often outspoken personality in motorsport politics, explained his standing on the situation to Austrian newspaper Der Standard.

"This is a decision against women. Men have made the decision over the heads of women. This is not doing any favors to F1 and especially not for women. How dumb can someone be? Women have emancipated themselves and do very well at it. So this is a decision against women."