Di Grassi: Second Gen Formula E Car 'Could Surpass 186 MPH'
The former Formula E champion weighs in on the new wave of electric race cars.
The Formula E circus may be heading into the fourth round of the championship in Chile this weekend, but its sights are already set on the second-generation race car that will propel the series' star drivers in the upcoming seasons.
After four seasons of learning the ins and outs of all-electric racing, the FIA claims the new race car is the natural progression of its predecessor. Promising double the energy storage capacity and double the range of the current car, the "Gen-2" aims to be the pinnacle of speedy, electric mobility. In addition, the racing series is doing away with car-swapping during pit stops for the 2019 season.
According to E-Racing 365, testing of the new prototype won't happen for another few weeks, but that hasn't stopped the reigning Formula E World Champion Luca di Grassi from weighing in on the performance of the upcoming car. "The car is more efficient and it has more power," di Grassi told Motorsport.com. "In the current configuration, with the power we'll have available, on a long straight this car could surpass 300km/h (186 mph) without a problem, I would expect."
Despite images of the new racer already circulating all over the internet, the FIA has chosen to officially unveil the Gen2 Formula E car at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show on March 6, 2018.
- RELATEDF1 Champ Nico Rosberg Considering Move to Formula ENot as a driver, though. Which is okay.READ NOW
- RELATEDElectric GT Race Series Gets FIA ApprovalOrganizers hope to hold the first race later this year.READ NOW
- RELATEDPorsche Announces Timeline for Formula E ProgramThe team behind Porsche's LMP program will spend most of 2018 developing the car for Formula E's fifth season.READ NOW