Di Grassi: Second Gen Formula E Car 'Could Surpass 186 MPH'

The Formula E circus may be heading into the fourth round of the championship in Chile this weekend, but its sights are already set on the second-generation race car that will propel the series' star drivers in the upcoming seasons.

After four seasons of learning the ins and outs of all-electric racing, the FIA claims the new race car is the natural progression of its predecessor. Promising double the energy storage capacity and double the range of the current car, the "Gen-2" aims to be the pinnacle of speedy, electric mobility. In addition, the racing series is doing away with car-swapping during pit stops for the 2019 season.