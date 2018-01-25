Wayne Taylor Racing Tops 2018 Rolex 24 Qualifying 

Wayne Taylor Racing proved fastest in the 20-car-deep Prototype category as the outfit hopes to recreate its success from Daytona last year. A quickest time of 1:36.083 was enough to nudge the Cadillac ahead of Penske Acura's No. 7 car and Helio Castroneves who posted a slightly slower lap at 1:35.090. The No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac DPi will start in third position overall, making the American automaker's name all the more relevant during its sophomore campaign.

Fernando Alonso qualified 13th of 20 for United Autosports in the Ligier LMP2-spec machine. This comes just hours after team boss Zak Brown said he doesn't "expect to leave with any watches," which is an allusion to the traditional prize awarded to winners at the Rolex 24. Alonso himself admitted that UA didn't have the most competitive car on the grid, but in preparation for a potential Le Mans bid, any endurance action counts towards the Spaniard's pioneering efforts.