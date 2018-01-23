Fear Not: Here's Your 2018 Rolex 24 Spotter's Guide

This weekend marks the kickoff of another promising season in motorsports at Daytona International Speedway. There, the top sportscar and prototype outfits will vie for first blood (and a shiny new Rolex to boot). We'll be there, and you should be too, but regardless of where you're watching the race from, everyone should have their own copy of this—the official 2018 Rolex 24 at Daytona Spotter's Guide.

Designed by Andy Blackmore, this certified-fresh list details every car that's entered with liveries, numbers, and driver/team names to help identify those on track. With more than 100 cars competing over the course of the weekend, it'll be a necessity when it comes to watching your favorite crew try their hand at the famous circuit.

The guide will be updated as the event draws closer and changes are made to the grid. You can expect to see at least one difference from the current version by Thursday as BMW plans to unveil the official 2018 livery for its all-new M8 GTLM competitor.

You can print your own copy of the guide off of Blackmore's website, and if you plan on being at the track on raceday(s), then they will be featured in the directories distributed by event officials.

Stay tuned to The Drive for more Rolex 24 coverage as we will have boots on the ground for the entire race weekend.