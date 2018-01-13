Haas Team Boss Says No American Driver is F1-Ready

America continues to be a tough market to crack for Formula 1. The lack of U.S.-based competitors and team members somewhat draws away from the sport's allure for some Americans, and in the eyes of many, that likely won't change anytime soon. Haas F1, the only American outfit on the grid, features two international drivers and relatively little Yankee face time with its home crowd. This isn't derived from a lack of want to hire a driver from the States, as team boss Gunther Steiner tells, but rather a lack of availability for qualified American drivers.

In a recent interview with Motorsport, Steiner explained his team's standing within Liberty Media's initiative to garner more national interest in F1. When asked if hiring a driver from the United States was a priority, he replied, "It's not on top of our list.

"It's on top of our list if there's a good one. Obviously, we want one. But then maybe, if there is a really good one, would they come to us?

"Just having an American driver who maybe cannot compete at a certain level is maybe not good for the sport."