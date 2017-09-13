Off to Le Mans: BMW Unveils M8 GTE Racer in Pursuit of Endurance Glory

BMW finally got tired of teasing us with the M8 GTE and decided to release the race car to the public this week. Equipped with the automaker's top-of-the-line motorsport kit and years of cumulative knowledge from endurance racing, it's set to take on the WEC in 2018 for the brand's return from a seven year break. Oh yeah—and it looks damn good.

The familiar 4.0L twin-turbo V-8 carries over to the M8 GTE with over 500 horsepower, directly sharing components like the cylinder block and head with the road going version. That should be plenty to lug around the car's measly 2,690 pound curb weight, helping it to perform well against the established competitors of GTE Pro like last year's winner Aston Martin. It achieves this lightness by way of space-age construction that's made up with carbon fiber reinforced polymer components, one of the many futuristic bits about the Bimmer.