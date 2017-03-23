It Takes 78 Mercedes-Benzes to Make a Chechen Mafia Wedding Procession, Apparently
And apparently, when you have that many Mercedes-Benzes in one place in Russia, you can park wherever the hell you want.
It sounds like the setup to a bad joke: How many Mercedes-Benzes does it take to make up a Chechen mafia wedding procession?
It's not. It's a legitimate question...and it's one we can answer:
78.
78 Mercedes-Benz S-Classes, G-Wagens, GL-Classes, and ML/GLE-Classes. Actually, 78 is a conservative figure, considering the camera appears to be mounted in a black G-Wagen that wouldn't be out of place in the assembling parade of Benzes.
The video, which was uploaded to YouTube on February 7th (though it may date back earlier) and found its way to Reddit's /r/cars forum earlier today, purportedly depicts a line of cars blocking a good half-mile of road somewhere in the former U.S.S.R for a wedding. Obviously, we don't know if that's actually the case, but the matching pink decoration adorning many of the vehicles and the clusters of men formalwear certainly suggests the fleet of Benzes has gathered for some sort of classy social occasion. Even when you know how many cars are involved, it's still worth watching...because you can't wrap your head around how long a line 78 Mercedes-Benzes forms until you see it firsthand.
When you watch it, though...see if you can spot the one guy in the caravan who clearly hasn't been made yet.
- RELATEDThe Sultry 1963 Mercedes-Benz 230 SL Pagoda Will Make You Hate Modern LifeThe restored rally car has an odometer that goes backwards—and we're cool with that.READ NOW
- RELATEDIs This Russian "Forever President" Vladimir Putin's Yacht?The man who could be the world's richest has a navy of warships and nuclear submarines, but does he have a super yacht?READ NOW
- RELATEDRussians Invent Car Curling, the Next Great Olympic SportRussians crash cars on ice, with style.READ NOW
- RELATEDDaimler Will Open Russian Factory in 2019The plant will produce Mercedes-Benz SUVs and E-Class models.READ NOW
- RELATEDMercedes G550 Earns Our 21-Gun SaluteThe military-grade German SUV was around when the Berlin Wall was still standing, but it still charms the Lederhosen off us, every time.READ NOW