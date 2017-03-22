Watch This Daily Driven 1971 MGB GT Drift Around Iceland

It's often said that Iceland is trying to kill you. Yes, the people are famously friendly and there's practically no crime, but there's a reason it's a common stand-in for alien planets in movies—its landscape is both breathtakingly beautiful and utterly inhospitable to all but the hardiest forms of life. So it's easy to see why the spotlight is on Bjartur Gudmundsson's daily driven 1971 MGB GT, a car that should have long rusted into the earth by now, as it holds a big middle finger up to aging and slides around the Land of Fire and Ice in the latest film by Petrolicious.

Gudmundsson says he knew he had to have an MGB GT from the moment he first laid eyes on one while traveling in the U.K., but opportunities to purchase classic, rust-prone British sports cars in Iceland are... limited. In the meantime he and his brother in law imported a pair of rough MGBs (a roadster and a GT), intending to strip them down completely and rebuild everything "from scratch," as he says. Then four years ago fate brought the starring 1971 model his way in the form of a old widow parceling out her deceased husband's things. All it needed was a quick mechanical and cosmetic refresh and he's has been driving it to work (and for pleasure) every day since.